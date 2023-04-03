Timothy Schofield found guilty of sexually abusing boy
The brother of television presenter Phillip Schofield has been found guilty of sexually abusing a boy.
Timothy Schofield, 54, from Bath denied 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.
Schofield, who was a civilian worker for Avon and Somerset Police at the time of the offences, was found guilty of all charges by a majority verdict.
Phillip Schofield said after the verdict: "As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."
Timothy Schofield has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 19 May.
During his trial at Exeter Crown Court, he denied performing sexual acts on the boy but admitted he had watched pornography with the teenager.
The jury heard how Schofield had confessed to his TV star brother in September 2021 about one occasion, claiming it had happened after the boy was 16, the age of consent.
But Robin Shellard, prosecuting, said the boy's evidence showed the abuse began when he was aged 13.
