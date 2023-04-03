Timothy Schofield found guilty of sexually abusing boy
The brother of television presenter Phillip Schofield has been found guilty of sexually abusing a boy.
Timothy Schofield, 54, from Bath, had denied 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.
Timothy Schofield has been found guilty of all charges by a majority verdict at Exeter Crown Court.
He was a civilian worker for Avon and Somerset Police at the time of the offences.
