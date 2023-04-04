Bristol family devastated after disabled son's van stolen
A family have been left devastated after their van, which they say has been a "lifeline" since their disabled son had a stroke, was stolen.
Amy said she could not believe it when they received an automated email saying the van was being driven on Saturday.
She said the loss "feels like being punched" and means the Bristol family cannot go on holidays and take respite.
Police said inquiries were ongoing and people with information should come forward.
"We got an email from the van to say its engine started at 01:23 on Saturday," the 43-year-old said.
"We came home [from visiting family] as soon as possible because we were very nervous someone could be in the house. Thankfully no-one was there.
"When our child had a stroke we lived in Bristol children's hospital for six months. The van helped us escape what had happened as a family.
"It was and still is our lifeline."
Her husband Tim fixed the van up himself, making sure a wheelchair could be kept inside and the bunk beds were accessible.
He said he spent years designing it to make sure it was suitable for the needs of their 13-year-old son.
"I'm in a mixture of disbelief and grief - it was a member of our family," he said.
"It was packed full of watersports equipment and we were due to go away in it on Wednesday."
The family have put a call out on social media for anyone who spots it to come forward and have offered a cash reward for information.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Inquiries are ongoing following the theft of a vehicle in Sea Mills over the weekend."
They asked anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area to contact them.
