Bristol Suspension Bridge brings in card only payments
- Published
Card only payments on an iconic city toll bridge will start in the summer.
Drivers using the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol will still be charged £1 to cross but will no longer be able to pay machines using cash.
Instead they have been asked to use debit or credit cards, bridge cards or Samsung, Google or Apple Pay.
Bridgemaster Trish Johnson said card payments had become increasingly popular since the pandemic and were "quicker for the driver" to use.
"The change to card only will also make our processes more efficient by removing cash and reducing the amount of downtime for maintenance of what is now outdated machinery," she said.
"Bridge users are increasingly preferring to pay by card.
"It's quicker for the driver, and if using a bridge card, saves them money."
She said users who are unable to pay by card could purchase a bridge card from Clifton Suspension Bridge.
The toll payment collected by Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust, is the sole source of income used to maintain the structure.
"Every year, over 2.5 million cars and motorbikes cross Clifton Suspension Bridge and some of these use the bridge every day.
"Therefore, it is important that we invest in the bridge to make it an easy and efficient way to cross the River Avon and maintain it as a key part of the Bristol transport network," Ms Johnson added.
