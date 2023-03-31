Mum-of-four who died in Yate crash was 'centre of fun'
Relatives of a pedestrian who was hit by a car and died have paid tribute to her as a "devoted mum" and the "matriarch" of their family.
Rebecca Ashmead, 49, was hit in Kennedy Way, Yate at about 17:40 BST on Wednesday.
The mother-of-four, known as Beccy or Bex, died at the scene.
Ms Ashmead, who was a lollipop lady for her daughter's school, was "passionate" about road safety, her family said.
Paying tribute on Friday they said: "Beccy was a devoted mum to her four children, and the best big sister you could ask for.
"She was the matriarch of an incredibly close family, and we loved nothing more than being together."
'Beloved lollipop lady'
The tribute continued: "Bex's unstoppable energy meant she was always busy helping people and being at the centre of fun.
"Bex was the beloved lollipop lady at her daughter's school, a job which she loved as she could make sure children were safe.
"She was passionate about road safety."
Ms Ashmead's family said they were devastated by her death and were still in shock.
They thanked well wishers for the "outpouring of love" they had received.
Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.
A man in his 30s has been released on police bail and two others have been released without charge.
Investigators said they were keen to speak to anyone who might have seen a blue Ford driving in the area at the time.
Anyone with any information or with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
