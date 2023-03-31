Bristol Harbour repair work costs rise by £500,000
The cost of repairing a key part of a city's dock infrastructure is now costing £500,000 more than planned.
The sluice gates at the Underfall Yard control water levels in Bristol's harbour and act as a flood defence.
Bristol City Council originally asked for £1.25m from the Environment Agency to repair the gates, but the cost has now risen to £1.75m.
The repairs will be fully funded by the agency, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A report due before the council on 4 April said: "The docks and sluices at Underfall Yard are not operating correctly and need investment to repair and prevent flooding and damage to the dock's infrastructure and local businesses."
The area is at risk of flooding due to climate change and rising sea levels, with a high tide flooding part of the Cumberland Basin earlier in March.
