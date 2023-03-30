Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Yate
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car in south Gloucestershire.
Emergency services were called to Kennedy Way in Yate at about 17:40 BST on Wednesday.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people have been arrested and are being held in police custody. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Ford in the area.
They would also like to speak to anyone who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.
