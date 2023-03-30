Council plans to invest £1m in playgrounds
Public parks are to receive a £1m investment under plans to upgrade their playgrounds and cafés.
Thousands of new homes are being built in Bristol, adding to pressure on local public services, including parks.
The city council plans to spend £1,631,000 on upgrading facilities such as play equipment in seven parks.
The parks chosen for investment are in Hengrove, Windmill Hill, Lawrence Weston and St Pauls and will be funded by developers.
The money will come from the community infrastructure levy that developers pay to help public services cope with extra demand.
The cabinet is expected to sign off the funding at a public meeting on 4 April, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Hengrove Play Park is expected to be allocated £300,000 for improving the café and providing new playground equipment.
The park at Argyle Road, in Speedwell, should receive £127,000 for the children's play area.
St Agnes Park in St Pauls should also receive £110,000 for its children's play area, including a new multi-climber play feature.
Oldbury Court Estate has been allocated £500,000 to improve access and upgrade its playground, such as replacing broken equipment like the pirate ship.
Rawnsley Park, in St Judes, should receive £153,000 for new equipment, resurfacing and improving access.
Green spaces in Lawrence Weston have been allocated £250,000 for sport and physical activity facilities, plus a new children's play area at Beverston Gardens.
Victoria Park has been earmarked for £191,000 to improve facilities that "encourage access and participation in play, sport and physical activity", although it is not yet clear what the details of these are.
