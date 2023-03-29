Philip Schofield's brother 'admitted sex acts with teen' to TV star
The brother of TV host Phillip Schofield told the presenter about engaging in sexual activity with a teenager, a court has heard.
Timothy Schofield, 54, is on trial at Exeter Crown Court accused of 11 sexual offences against a child, including two of sexual activity with a child.
The civilian police worker, from Bath, is said to have committed the offences around Bristol between 2016 and 2019.
He allegedly told his brother about the offending in September 2021.
In a written statement read to the court on Wednesday, the This Morning presenter said he had invited his brother to visit him in London after receiving a call from him in an "agitated and upset state".
'You are going to hate me'
Mr Schofield said they had a meal and spent several hours talking before his brother raised the issue of sexual activity with the complainant.
He said the defendant was "in an extreme state of agitation" and "as angry as I have ever seen him".
Timothy Schofield expressed suicidal thoughts but rejected the presenter's suggestions that he see his GP.
"Tim said he didn't want to take pills. At some point in the conversation Tim told me he was also impotent, and I responded that there were pills for that, too," Mr Schofield said.
The presenter continued: "I was washing up and Tim was standing behind me and he said, 'You are going to hate me for what I am about to say'.
"I said there was nothing he could say that would make me hate him."
Timothy Schofield then told his older brother about watching porn with the teen and performing sexual acts.
'Must never happen again'
Mr Schofield's statement continued: "I turned and said, 'What did you just say?' He said it was last year and we were alone together.
"Tim said it was just this once. I told him it should never happen again."
The presenter said his brother had then tried to give him more details about the incident.
"I said, 'F***, stop'. I shouted at Tim that he had to stop. I didn't want to know any of the details but he made it sound like a one-off," Mr Schofield said.
"I said, 'I don't want you to tell me anymore'. I said, 'You've got to stop, just never do it again. Regardless how that happened it must never happen again'."
The defendant, who is employed by Avon and Somerset Police as an IT technician, denies three charges of causing a child to watch sexual activity and three of sexual activity in the presence of a child.
He further denies three charges of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.
The trial continues.
