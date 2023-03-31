Bristol Pride: Scissor Sisters frontman to headline event
- Published
The organisers of a multi-award winning Pride festival have announced the headliner for this year's event.
Bristol Pride Festival has announced Jake Shears from the Scissor Sisters will be headlining at The Downs on Saturday 8 July.
Pride Day will begin with a Parade March across the Bristol.
The festival director said the march "serves as a reminder that the LGBT+ community continues to fight for equality".
For this year's march, the organisers have secured a 50m long pride flag, which is one of the largest in the UK.
Daryn Carter MBE, director of programming and partnerships, said: "Pride is a very special event and is about creating a space where the community can all come together, be their authentic selves and to maintain and further LGBT+ rights.
"Every year it's an incredible atmosphere of joy, celebration and protest and Jake's music speaks to being confident in yourself which will really resonate with so many people attending Pride, it's going to be a truly special show," he added.
The festival will also feature dedicated Youth and Family areas as well as a circus, local dance groups and a talent showcase.
Bristol Pride will unveil the full festival line up for 2023 over the coming months.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk