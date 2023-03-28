Timothy Schofield accused of sexually abusing teen
The brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield allegedly sexually abused a teenage boy after becoming "obsessed with him", a court has heard.
Timothy Schofield, 54, a civilian police worker from Bath, denies two counts of sexual activity with a child, as well as nine other charges.
He encouraged the boy to watch pornography with him and they took part in a sexual act together, jurors heard.
The alleged offences were carried out around Bristol between 2016 and 2019.
Robin Shellard, prosecuting, claimed Timothy Schofield had a sexual interest in boys and young teenage boys and became "sexually obsessed" with the teenager.
The civilian staff member, who is employed by Avon and Somerset Police, denies three charges of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.
Jurors at Exeter Crown Court heard the offences were carried out in the Bristol and south Gloucestershire areas between 2016 and 2019.
By August 2021 the teenager had a girlfriend, who confronted Timothy Schofield and told him the abuse had to stop, the jury heard.
Mr Shellard said the abuse came to light when the teenager spoke to counsellors and police became involved.
'Evil and vile'
The teenager described Timothy Schofield as "evil and vile", and said he had a "terrible temper".
When police examined Timothy Schofield's laptops and phone, they found he had carried out searches including the words "young teen", the court heard.
Judge Ms Justice Cutts warned jurors that Phillip Schofield's celebrity status had "no relevance at all in this case".
She told the jury: "His brother is Philip Schofield. He happens to be the well-known TV personality. "I say 'happens to be' as that fact has no relevance at all in this case. He is not coming to this court to give evidence."
The trial continues.
