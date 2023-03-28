Sexual predator jailed for rape of teenager and woman
A dangerous 'sexual predator' has been jailed for 20 years for raping a teenager and a young woman.
Leon Austin, 31, raped the woman multiple times in August 2022 near Bristol and was arrested the next day.
While on bail, Austin, of no fixed address, was charged with raping a 17-year-old in 2018 in Gloucestershire.
The victim of the most recent attack said she still had days "crippled by an overwhelming fear to do anything, leave my room, have a shower or eat".
In August 2022, Austin gave a woman in her 20s a lift and made sexual advances to her during the journey, which she declined.
Austin stopped at a remote barn where he raped the woman. After the attack, she ran away and Austin drove from the scene.
The victim managed to flag down a passing motorist, called the police and Austin was arrested a couple of days later.
'Scared and intimidated'
The woman told Bristol Crown Court: "There have been times that I have to go to my mum because I am concerned what I might do to myself."
She said she had struggled to sleep or return to work because of the trauma caused.
"My friends struggle to understand what happened, they don't want to be around me because I am not my usually happy self. I am often difficult to be around," she said.
"My relationship and outlook on men in general has completely changed. I am so scared and intimidated of any man," she added.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
The victim of the 2018 attack, now in her 20s, said she thought Austin was going to kill her.
She said: "I was in the middle of nowhere. Nowhere to go or anyone to turn to.
"I thought 'this is it' that night and have continued thinking that afterwards."
Austin pleaded guilty in January to five counts of rape - two relating to 2018 and three to 2022 - and one count of attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent to commit rape.
Officer in the case DC Carl Spicer said: "Austin is sexual predator who targeted younger vulnerable and alone females, providing them with drink or drugs. He then ignored their wishes when they did not consent to sex."
"Both women have shown incredible levels of bravery and courage to report what happened to them and they should feel proud that by doing so has meant a dangerous man is behind bars."
Austin will need to serve five years on licence upon release.
