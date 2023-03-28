'Significant' new lead in 1993 Bristol murder inquiry
Police say they have received "new and significant information" about a murder that happened 30 years ago.
Carol Clark, from Bristol, was found dead and partially clothed at Sharpness Docks on Sunday 28 March 1993.
The 32-year-old was last seen alive on the Friday night around Picton Street and Ashley Road in St Pauls, Bristol.
Unknown to her family she was a sex worker. She had left a note for her boyfriend saying she was going out to find work but she never came back.
A huge police investigation was launched with more than 500 witness statements being taken and a number of arrests, but no-one was ever charged with Carol's murder.
At one point, police even showed Carol's diary full of the names of her potential clients to the press to encourage people to come forward but it came to nothing.
'Close-knit community'
Gloucestershire Constabulary said they had received "new and significant information" about the case.
Detective chief inspector Wayne Usher said: "This has generated new lines that we are looking at.
"Unfortunately, we cannot speak about the information we received but what I would ask is we still need support from the public."
Mr Usher added that Carol was part of a "fairly close-knit community".
He said: "There would have been loyalties in that community.
"But given the passing of time, what I am after is for those people who knew her, who perhaps were not forthcoming with information at the time, for those people to come forward because those loyalties may not exist anymore."
