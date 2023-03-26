Thousands turn out for Bristol's Church Road Lantern Parade

About 5,000 people showed up to watch the parade of huge paper lanterns

Some 5,000 people lined a Bristol street to watch a lantern parade, despite the wet weather conditions.

The event on Church Road included more than 600 lanterns, many of them homemade by local school children and groups.

The procession on Saturday night gathered in St George's Park under gloomy skies.

Organised by Lamplighter Arts CIC, it is paired with the Govandi arts festival in Mumbai, India.

The procession explored the stars and skies above our heads

Organisers said it had been "a wet but wonderful evening".

The event was made possible by an arts grant from the British Council, as part of the India/UK: Together a Season of Culture.

It was delivered as one of the activities under the city centre and high streets recovery and renewal programme, funded by Bristol City Council and the West of England Combined Authority.

Many of the lanterns were homemade by local school children and groups
The wet weather did not stop people joining in
One-hundred-and-sixty lantern kits were bought and made at home
Organisers said it had been a wonderful evening

All images subject to copyright

