Concern over future of Bristol's Outlaws community centre
- Published
Residents living near a community centre that appeared in the comedy-drama series The Outlaws say they are concerned over its future.
The building in Sea Mills, Bristol, was depicted in the programme as a celebrated community space whereas in reality it has been closed since 2019.
The council is looking at options that include selling it for redevelopment or undertaking repairs of about £850,000.
Residents say any redevelopment should meet the needs of the community.
Rachel Taylor, a trustee of Sea Mills and Coombe Dingle Together, said the community group was hoping the building might come back into use after being used in the show starring Christopher Walken and Stephen Merchant.
"Everybody was a little bit shocked but also really excited [to see it being filmed in]," she said.
"When we saw Christopher literally walking around that space, we were thinking 'oh my gosh we have a space [where] an A lister has been, and can potentially be put into use'."
However, she said the group had been told the space could make way for potential social housing and new community facilities.
Ms Taylor said the group was working to find out what local people wanted from the space.
"We are going to keep doing our research in the community to make sure that any future facility, whatever that may look like, does meet the need and we will be in contact with any funding pots that are available so that we can put our own design bid in," she said.
The council, which owns the building, says part of the £18,000 received from the filming has been used to investigate how to redevelop the site.
It added that architects were drawing up options for a mixed-use development over the coming months.
"Once feasibility work is completed, and a clear strategy is agreed, we will appoint a design team to work with the local community and progress the scheme to a detailed planning application to be submitted towards the end of the year," the authority said.
