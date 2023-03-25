'Amazing' Bristol nurse raises £40k for baby charity
- Published
A nurse has raised more than £40,000 for the neonatal ward she works on by selling knitted baby items.
Emma Stuart works at St Michael's Hospital in Bristol and on her days off she volunteers on a stall in reception to raise funds for Cots for Tots.
Ms Stuart began fundraising when she moved to the city 10 years ago to work at the neonatal intensive care unit.
"The knitting has gone from strength to strength. We've now got an army of knitters," she said.
Cots for Tots is the intensive care unit's dedicated charity and is part of The Grand Appeal, which raises money for Bristol Children's Hospital.
Ms Stuart said she "wanted to do something for other people" when she moved to Bristol and initially started volunteering on a short-term basis.
"I went to see the staff and there was a gentleman that was running a stall and he wanted to give it up and asked whether I wanted to do it.
"I said yes and the rest is history because that was 10 years ago," she said.
Ms Stuart said she relied on a team of knitters to make the items for sale as she did not knit herself.
"I'm a seller rather than a knitter. All the money from the stall goes to the neonatal unit," she added.
Steph Benson, senior community fundraiser at Cots for Tots, said Ms Stuart's help over the years had made "a huge difference".
"Emma is absolutely amazing. Working in a busy place supporting families and also finding the time to support them in another way by selling all this amazing knitting and raising over £40,000 is just incredible.
"We're really lucky to have Emma as part of our team, she's a very determined lady.
"It's really important as we have so many things we need to provide each year, including accommodation, music and play therapy and medical equipment," she added.
