Mayor to re-examine 'risky' diversion for cyclists
Bristol's mayor has promised to take a second look at a "risky" diversion for a major cycling route.
A section of Concorde Way, which connects the city centre to north Bristol, will be closed for at least a year to make space for the work to build Ashley Down train station.
Green councillors have called on Marvin Rees to reconsider the diversion set up during the works.
Mr Rees said he was "always happy to go back over" council decisions.
At the start of March, a part of the cycling and walking route running from St Werburghs and Ashley Down to Petherbridge Way was closed while the station is built.
The diversion directs cyclists up Boiling Wells Lane, and then advises them to ride along Muller Road or get off their bike and walk.
During a council meeting earlier in March, Green councillor David Wilcox - who represents Lockleaze - said the plan to mix pedestrians and cyclists on a narrow stretch of pavement created a "conflict", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"I need to make sure that the council has looked into every possible situation to avoid that, because it is creating conflict between pedestrians and cyclists."
Initially Mr Rees denied that advising cyclists to use a narrow pavement would create any conflict with pedestrians, the LDRS said.
He later agreed that he would go back and check the safety of the proposed diversion.
"There is no design to bring pedestrians into conflict with cyclists. Everyone in the road user hierarchy must share space in a safe way," he said in a written answer before the meeting.
"We've considered all the options for the temporary closure and are comfortable that there is no better solution."
But pressed about it during the meeting, Mr Rees said he was "always happy to go back over" council decisions.
