Crowds gather in Bristol two years after Kill the Bill protest
Crowds have gathered to protest in Bristol two years after a demonstration turned into a riot outside a city centre police station.
The rally and march is being held exactly two years after violence broke out following the Kill the Bill protest on 21 March 2021.
Avon and Somerset Police said a road closure had been put in place between St James Barton's roundabout and Bridewell Street.
Bus services were delayed in the area.
About 200 people are thought to be at the protest which has seen protesters march to hold a demonstration outside Bridewell Police Station.
The Kill the Bill protest in March 2021 saw thousands of people gather in Bristol city centre to peacefully protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill but later that evening the protest turned violent outside the police station.
More than 40 police officers were injured and the violence has led to 32 convictions.
