Jayde Adams TV show Ruby Speaking to reflect working class Bristol
- Published
A comedian says her new sitcom will reflect "working class Bristol".
Six-part series Ruby Speaking is based on Jayde Adams' own experience of working in a call centre in the city.
The comedian said she wanted to show the area she grew up in - south Bristol - rather than just focusing on wealthier Clifton.
"I really wanted to showcase what working-class life is like here and not this sort of stereotype," she said.
"I think it is so often portrayed in a lot of TV series, written by people not from the area that they're writing from," she added.
The series also features fellow Bristolian Joe Sims, playing a character called Tom.
"He's a very, very loud and brash sales person. He likes to have a few beers and he likes to have a lot fun," said Mr Sims.
Ms Adams told BBC Radio Bristol that the character was "as close to toxic masculinity you can go to before you have to start having words with him".
The comedian, who co-created the programme and stars as Ruby, said she was inspired by a recce to a call centre a few years ago.
She met up with a girl who she went to university with and was worried it would be awkward as they had taken different career paths.
"What I realised was she was happier than me," said Ms Adams.
"I just found this really happy bunch of people that were enjoying their lives with each other," she added.
The comedy series also discovered new talent in 20-year-old Dan Hiscox, after putting out a casting call for local actors.
'Bristolian talent'
Despite previously working as an extra, Mr Hiscox, who has been cast as Craig, had never had a speaking role.
Ms Adams said the young chef from Pucklechurch, near Bristol, "wowed us with his personality".
"He is a massive talent. I'm very luck and smug I got to him first."
Mr Sims added that it was important "to be able to shine a light on the Bristolian talent that's indigenous here both behind and in front of the camera".
Ruby Speaking will air on ITV X later this year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk