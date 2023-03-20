Bristol City Council taking 25 years to register public footpath
- Published
A council has taken 25 years to date to process a legal application to protect a public footpath.
In 1998, an application was made to protect a footpath off Argyle Place in Hotwells, Bristol.
But after a quarter of a century, Bristol City Council has still not processed the application.
The council has a legal duty to deal with applications to register a Public Right of Way "as soon as reasonably practical".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said several other applications were pending, including an application made in 2006 for a footpath off Ridgehill in Henleaze.
Registering a footpath as a Public Right of Way protects the public's access to well used paths, particularly if a landowner wants to prevent people from using them.
Bristol's mayor Marvin Rees faced questions about the delays during a member forum meeting on Tuesday.
Funding cuts
He blamed the processing delays on austerity, which he said began in 2010 when the Conservative government cut funding for local councils across the country.
But the oldest application was made when Labour was in government.
There are 11 applications outstanding, which the council has yet to process.
The mayor said priorities were changing to focus on footpaths currently obstructed from public use.
He agreed to provide updates on the lengthy delays "very soon".
""We have lots of legal duties in the council and one of the things we've pointed out to the government is that we're very stretched.
"The challenge we're facing with local government finance now means that not only are our frontline services being challenged, but also our backroom capacity." he said.
Conservative councillor Steve Smith said: "While it's unfair to blame you Marvin, I think it's also a little unfair to blame austerity.
"This has been going on since Tony Blair was prime minister."