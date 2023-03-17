Kings Chase shopping centre to get £5.5m makeover
- Published
A shopping centre is being given a £5.5m makeover as part of a town centre regeneration scheme.
South Gloucestershire Council has allocated the money to upgrade the Kings Chase Shopping Centre on the outskirts of Bristol.
The transformation will be part of a £25m project to boost Kingswood town centre.
The shopping complex will have a new roof, improved signage and new street furniture installed at the mall.
It is the council's latest announcement as part of a regeneration package for the town centre, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A new skills hub has recently opened in Kingswood, while a new cinema and leisure centre are planned.
Regent Street will also be pedestrianised.
'Reason to visit'
Councillors are hoping the investment in Kings Chase Shopping Centre will increase footfall.
A report to the cabinet also highlighted how the improvements could create more space for market stalls, events and other community activities.
Toby Savage, leader of South Gloucestershire Council, said: "Over the next two years, £5.5m is allocated to specific schemes to enhance the centre and continue to deliver a 100 per cent occupied centre, which is what we now have."
"That gives people an extra reason to visit their town centre and their high street," he added.
In May 2021, South Gloucestershire Council confirmed it had bought the Kings Chase Shopping Centre for £10m.
It said a redevelopment could see new homes and leisure venues alongside existing shops.
The vision persuaded the government to award the authority £12.5m from its Future High Streets Fund, alongside £7.5m from the West of England Combined Authority.
Last year, the council scrapped charges at the car park, which it also purchased as part of the deal.