Bristol-based Ujima Radio successful in licence change
A community radio station in Bristol has been granted permission to change its key commitments by Ofcom.
Ujima Radio CIC, which broadcasts as Ujima Radio, holds a radio licence in St Pauls and Easton.
The station's key commitments now reflect it is "predominantly for people of African and Caribbean heritage" in the two areas.
It has also been allowed to change requirements about languages it broadcasts in.
The station, which says it "celebrates African and Caribbean cultures through music and informative talk" will see the wording of its pledges changed to reflect this.
Previously the service's key commitment was to "people in the St Pauls and Easton areas of Bristol" and that it "informs represents, educates, entertains, communicates and celebrates culture, heritage and diversity within the local BME communities".
The latter part of the new wording replaces BME with African/Caribbean communities.
Also a requirement will be added to say the station's speech content should be "of local importance to our communities of interest", and the current requirement that, over the course of a week, two non-English languages must be broadcast will be removed.
This will be replaced by a commitment that "the output is broadcast in English, and sometimes other languages of African heritage."
Ofcom had said previously they were minded to allow the request.
Ujima Radio has been approached for comment.