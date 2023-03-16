Woman in hospital after flat fire in Lockleaze, Bristol
- Published
A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire in a seven-storey block of flats in Bristol.
Avon Fire and Rescue was called at 00:38 GMT on Thursday to reports of a fire on Morris Road in Lockleaze.
Firefighters found one of the first-floor flats "well alight" and used three jets and one high pressure hose to extinguish the blaze.
"One female casualty has been conveyed to hospital by our ambulance colleagues," the service said.
"The cause of the fire is currently unknown."
Crews from Southmead, Temple, Patchway, Kingswood and Bedminster attended.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.