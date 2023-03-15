Fire crews tackle Yate industrial estate blaze
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial unit near Bristol.
Avon Fire & Rescue said it had sent multiple units to a building on fire on Dean Road, in Yate.
A fire service spokesperson said crews from Yate, Kingswood, Temple, Southmead, Bedminster, Hicks Gate, Avonmouth and Portishead were in attendance.
"Please rest assured we are on the scene and avoid the area if you can," the service said on Twitter.
