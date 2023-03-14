Bristol murder: Suspect released under investigation
A 41-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in south Bristol has been released under investigation.
Emergency crews were called to an address in Coronation Road, Southville, at around 13:30 GMT on 2 March where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man arrested after the body was found has since been released under investigation.
The victim has yet to be named.
