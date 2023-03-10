Search for man in Bristol after woman followed several times
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman reported being followed several times.
The woman told officers a man had approached her several times in recent months as she walked along Feeder Road and Netham Road in Bristol.
Police were contacted a few days after an incident which happened at about 14:15 GMT on 1 February.
She said a man had followed her from Feeder Road to Avonvale Road making sexual comments.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were keen to trace the man pictured.
He is described as black, aged between 25 and 30, between 170cm and 175cm (5ft 7in to 5ft 9in) tall and slim with dark hair, a beard and a moustache.
He had been wearing a black padded coat, orange high-vis tabard, blue jeans and white trainers.
