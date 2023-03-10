Fire crews battle boat blaze in Bristol harbour
Four fire stations were mobilised after a boat moored in a city dock caught fire.
Crews went to the docks near Lower Guinea Street in Bristol just after 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
Avon Fire and Rescue said they found the boat "well alight" when they arrived.
Breathing apparatus and a high-pressure hose were used by firefighters, who were supported by a unit on a boat, to extinguish the flames.
Nobody was injured by the blaze, the fire service confirmed.
"Crews from Temple, Bedminster, Kingswood and Southmead were mobilised to the scene," an Avon Fire and Rescue statement said.
"The cause of the fire is currently unknown, a fire investigation officer will attend on Friday to investigate," it added.
