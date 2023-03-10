Bristol: Thieves steal budgerigars from Brentry Primary School
Primary school pupils were left devastated after thieves broke into their aviary and stole their budgerigars.
Year six pupils at Brentry Primary in Bristol came into school on Thursday morning to find all the birds gone.
Two thieves were caught on CCTV raiding the aviary the night before.
The school has asked locals to keep an eye out for the birds, some of whom may have flown away during the theft, in case they are offered for sale.
Hannah Jack, who works at Brentry Primary, said: "To take our budgies, which don't have a great monetary value, but they obviously have a massive sentimental value and are very much loved by us - we just want them back.
"We're just so concerned about what's happening to them, and whether they're being looked after.
"We would just really like them returned."
'So upset'
Ms Jack said the aviary had been left unlocked in case any of the budgies that are in the area decide to return.
"Children keep coming in and asking where the budgies are and it's just really sad to have to repeat the same story to them.
"Some of our year six pupils are out there on a daily basis, they were so upset this morning," she added.
The school's relationship with budgies began when, seven years ago, an unwell bird was found stuck in one of the drains on site.
Staff and pupils nursed the bird back to health and built an aviary for it to live in.
Other budgies owned by a woman living nearby were rehomed at the school, and they began to breed, growing to a population of 20.
Anyone with information about the stolen birds has been asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on the 101 non-emergency number.
A fundraiser to pay to replace the stolen and escaped birds has already surpassed its £1,000 target, with more than £1,800 already raised.