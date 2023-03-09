Upskirting incident in Bristol prompts image release
- Published
Police investigating an upskirting incident on a city street have released a picture of a man they want to identify.
Avon and Somerset Police say a man approached a woman in Cannon Street, Bedminster, Bristol, at about 14:00 GMT on 3 February.
Witnesses said the man approached the woman from behind, lifted her skirt and looked underneath.
The victim turned around and the offender walked off.
Officers say they want to speak to the man in the image as they believe he has information which could help their investigations.
He is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of average build with short, grey hair and glasses.
The man was wearing a blue polo shirt, a dark-coloured puffer jacket, jeans and black trainers.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.