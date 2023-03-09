Construction of temporary Bristol school delayed due to bats
- Published
Construction of a temporary school for 180 children, due to open in September, has been delayed due to roosting bats.
The Oasis Academy said the discovery of the protected species had affected its plans to open Temple Quarter School on a temporary site in Bedminster.
It was due to provide interim accommodation for Year 7 pupils after construction delays to the Silverthorne Lane/Oasis Temple Quarter school.
The first Year 7 intake will instead use Oasis Academy in Brislington.
The bats, however, are protected by law and special measures are required to ensure they are unharmed while they remain inside the building.
Oasis Community Learning said in a statement: "The school's permanent building on Silverthorne Lane is expected to open from September 2025, with the academy being situated at a site on Spring Street in the interim.
"A feasibility study has found that the demolition of the current buildings on the Spring Street site may have to wait due to the potential presence of bats which are protected.
"The temporary accommodation is expected to be ready in January 2024."