Bristol residents claim marina plan would create 'litter dump'
- Published
A new marina is planned for Bristol's harbour with space for 34 boats as well as wildlife habitats.
The new moorings will be created at Capricorn Quay, opposite the SS Great Britain, with reed beds, washrooms and a "haven for birds".
But residents living nearby have warned that the reed beds could attract lots of litter and be difficult to clear up.
They also raised concerns about boat dwellers causing noise and pollution near the apartments at Capricorn Place.
Bristol City Council is planning to spend £480,000 on the new moorings at Capricorn Quay with a grant from the West of England Combined Authority.
The cabinet approved the decision during a public meeting on Tuesday.
Deputy mayor Craig Cheney said: "As part of improving facilities and updating the harbour, making it financially sustainable, we have been progressing a project to add pontoons to the harbour, with an expected 32 new moorings. It would also include new washroom facilities too.
"By installing new reed beds, we'll create approximately 1,000 square metres of habitat that as an ecosystem will improve water quality, support stronger fish stocks and provide a haven for birds. Residents and visitors will experience an enhanced waterfront with visible greenery and more contact with nature."
But the plans were not welcomed by some local residents with one warning the moorings could become the harbour's "biggest eyesore and litter dump".
Others called for the new pontoon to be created elsewhere in the harbour, and claimed the habitat plan was "greenwashing".
