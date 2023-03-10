Bristol: 'Walkers and Talkers will help combat loneliness'
A former professional Gloucestershire cricketer has set up a regular walking and talking event to combat loneliness.
Andy Brassington, 68, launched Walkers and Talkers in Bristol after realising the mental health benefits of bringing his former team mates together for walks during the pandemic.
After each session, the group get to talk to a famous sports personality.
"It is the most simple idea in the world, anyone is welcome, and every session is fun" said Mr Brassington.
"It is very effective - bringing people together for a walk is a brilliant way to combat loneliness."
With more than 100 members, the free scheme has become so popular Mr Brassington launched a Somerset edition of the group at the County Cricket Club in Taunton.
Eventually, he hopes to roll the event out across the country.
Mr Brassington won the Outstanding Contribution Award at the Professional Cricketers Association dinner in the Autumn for his work with the event.
"It is phenomenal - to come down to a session and see so many people walking together, it made me emotional," said group member, Steve.
After the first session in Taunton, former Somerset cricketer Pete Trego provided the group with a question and answer session.
"It was a great turnout, what a fantastic idea, I hope all counties across the country will take it on," he said.
"It gives anyone the excuse to get out and about and meet new people."
