Bristol Airport flights suspended after snowfall
- Published
Bristol Airport has suspended all flights after snow fell across the West of England.
The snowfall has meant disruption to other transport services - especially in Somerset.
Travelwest said no buses were running between Paulton, Midsomer Norton, Radstock and Peasedown St John.
Gritters are out across the West this morning, and a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place by the Met Office.
Bristol Airport said flights would be suspended until at least 11:00 GMT.
The Bristol Airport teams are working hard on snow clearing operations, but as the snow continues to fall, flight operations have been suspended until 1100. For the latest flight information please check with your airline. pic.twitter.com/IFaFw4QuuR— Bristol Airport (@BristolAirport) March 8, 2023
National Highways has issued a snow warning and said people should only drive if absolutely necessary.
Parts of Wiltshire have reported heavy snowfall, with drivers affected on the A303, and the M4.
At the scene: Karen Gardner, BBC Radio Wiltshire
Those using rural roads are being warned the routes will be ungritted.
Adrian Hampton from Highways England said: "It's only those major routes we focus on but obviously, as you know, Wiltshire is very rural so those rural roads will not be treated."
Wiltshire Police said officers are out dealing with stranded cars and collisions across the county and asked people to only travel if "absolutely necessary".
Students, parents and carers are waiting to hear whether schools remain open today.
In Wiltshire, three schools are fully closed with more than 20 schools in Somerset announcing closures so far.
Some schools are also announcing a delayed opening in Bristol for snow to be cleared away.
Parents are being advised to check with their school and local authority for any closure updates.
At the University of Bath, students and staff are being advised not to travel to the campus and to work from home.
The campus is open for those students who are on site.
However, all providers are asking people to continue checking information on their websites and apps.
⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE ⚠️— First West of England (@FirstBSA) March 8, 2023
Due to heavy snow in the Bath area, services 172/173/174 & 379 for Bath are suspended pending further checks. Service 174 will still operate to Shepton Mallet from Wells only as per the timetable. Service 376 is scheduled to operate as normal.
Apologies.
Travel West and First West of England Bus have announced disruption to some services.
Stagecoach West said a full service is running across the their network in Bristol with no current weather related disruption.
On the trains, GWR are reporting no major delays so far this morning, with only one service running 20 minutes late.
Spokesperson Paul Gentleman said: "They are running pretty well. The biggest problem is not down to the weather but our crews not being able to get to where they need to go.
"It's more how the road network is performing for our [staff] and station staff so they can get into their place of work."