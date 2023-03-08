Bristol and Yate pupils compete in Lego Robot Wars
- Published
Almost 100 pupils from nine local schools competed in the first Lego league tournament in a region.
Pupils from Bristol and Yate gathered at the Whirlpool factory in Yate to take on the Lego Robot Wars challenge.
Over the past five months the pupils aged 9-11 have been working together to build and programme their own autonomous robots.
The teams went head-to-head as their robots were tasked with completing missions on a Lego playing field.
"There's been some arguments but also there's been a lot of successes", said pupil Noah.
The Bristol regional tournament was delivered by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET).
Gavin Woodtruff from the IET said the theme of the competition was energy.
"It's the creation, the distribution and consumption of energy," he added.
Pupil William said: "It's been very hard but at the same time it has been fun with our friends. We have been working on this together.
"It took quite a bit [of time] and there has been some times where we've messed up lots."
Mr Woodtruff added: "The programming, the coding, that's all really obvious but the things the students gain that might not be obvious to you are things like teamwork, the confidence they get and also resilience when it goes wrong."
The teams were all given a tour of the Whirlpool factory and shown how its technology works.
Overall winners Frenchay Primary School will now go on to compete at the national finals.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk