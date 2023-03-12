Oscars: Care homes recreate iconic movie posters
Care home residents have been dressing up as their favourite movie characters ahead of the the Oscars.
Characters from Don Corleone to Maria von Trapp were recreated for traditional movie posters as part of a creative project.
Residents worked with staff to select costumes, props and poses that identically matched the originals.
Among them was Roger Hynam, 76, a huge James Bond fan keen to channel Sean Connery in the role.
The project took place at Lovell Place and Meryton Place care homes in Bristol.
Selina Adams, wellbeing co-ordinator at Lovell Place, said residents had described memories of growing up with the cinema, and seeing these movies on the big screen for the first time.
"A pensioner shared her memory of meeting Hollywood actor Tyrone Power outside a local theatre" she said.
"When they shook hands - she refused to wash it for a week.
"It was incredible to hear their experiences, another resident excitedly shared that she used to sneak into the theatre dressed as her brother to sit with all the boys in her teenage years."
The activity was run by Lottie, a digital elderly care platform that connects care seekers to care homes.
Families could also be a part of the experience, with Marina Goodman aged 88, posing as Charlie's Angels with her daughter and granddaughter.
Elaine Goodman said her mother had enjoyed the day.
"We re-enacted the Charlies Angels billboard and Mum had a good laugh which was really nice."
Maria von Trapp in the Sound of Music was channelled by 92-year-old Jean Down.
Both homes plan to create a series of projects throughout the year to showcase "the creative talents of their residents".
Will Donnelly, co-founder at Later Living Marketplace Lottie said: "Each resident who took part is a shining example of everyone has their creative flair and talents, even in their older years."
"We hope that this project will help to change negative attitudes towards older people, as they are just as important as everyone else."
The care homes have displayed the posters within their cinema rooms, and welcomes visitors wanting to look at them.
