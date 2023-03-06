Bristol Waste: Police suspect fraud at council-owned firm
Police are investigating alleged fraud at a council-owned waste company.
Bristol Waste staff were alleged to have taken payments to mis-report the amount of waste that was being brought in.
The firm said it had brought in "new measures to ensure security" at the Avonmouth depot after the suspected corruption was reported.
Bristol City Council and its waste company are cooperating with police and have handed over evidence.
Deputy mayor Craig Cheney said the "potential fraudulent activity" is "disappointing".
'Potential Fraud'
The investigation centres around Bristol Waste's site in Kings Weston Lane, home to a commercial weighbridge, where firms can take their waste, have it weighed, and pay to have it removed.
It is alleged that Bristol Waste staff were taking payments to mis-report the amount of waste that was being brought in via the weighbridge, or not reporting it at all.
Mr Cheney said: "The reports of potential fraudulent activity from Bristol Waste are disappointing and we note that the alleged actions relate to employees who have subsequently left the organisation."
A Bristol Waste spokesperson said: "Back in 2020 we became aware of possible fraudulent activity within one of our depots.
"Following the reports, we implemented a number of new measures to ensure security at the site which have proven to be effective."
'Arms-length'
It comes after the council admitted "very serious concerns" about the future of the firm.
The company is cutting services such as street-cleansing, shutting the city's tips two days a week and increasing charges for garden recycling collections among a raft of cost-saving measures.
Speaking about the company's new business plan, Mr Cheney added: "Bristol Waste is an arms-length company that is largely independent of the council.
"The council as shareholder sets the strategic direction for each company and approves certain decisions.
"Such decisions include approving the company's business plan that reflects how the company will deliver the council's legal duty to provide a waste and recycling service for the city."
The firm's business plan said the council had told the company to "live within its means" and had agreed to give it just a 5% price increase on its main waste contract when inflation is at 10% and some costs in the industry are significantly higher.
Meanwhile, the cabinet report said council chiefs had agreed with independent advice to consider whether to abandon or continue with its companies Bristol Waste and Goram Homes or bring services back in-house.
