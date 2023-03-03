Murder investigation into Bristol tower block death dropped
- Published
A murder investigation into the death of a woman who fell from a tower block has been dropped.
Shannon Beirne, 25, was pronounced dead after being found outside Lansdowne Court in Easton, Bristol, on 19 April 2022.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on the day Ms Beirne died.
But investigators have now concluded no third party was involved in her death, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The force said no further action would be taken against the 43-year-old.
Det Ch Insp Simon Dewfall said officers had carried out a "thorough and comprehensive" investigation into Ms Beirne's death.
He said: "We've spoken to in excess of 60 witnesses, including those who saw Shannon fall from the window, we've carried out a full forensic examination of the scene, have consulted with experts who specialise in falls, carried out house-to-house enquiries and have reviewed around 100 hours of CCTV footage from around the area.
"A review of all the evidential material gathered during the course of this investigation does not provide us with any evidence of third-party involvement in Shannon's tragic death."
Mr Dewfall said investigators would continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner ahead of an inquest into Ms Beirne's death.
