Bristol road shuts for year as Ashley Down station built
Cyclists have criticised a "rushed" plan put in place as a walking and cycling route is diverted for at least a year.
Part of Concorde Way that runs through Ashley Down in Bristol is closing while a new train station is built.
A cyclist campaign group welcomed the station but criticised the "unsafe" diversion along nearby Muller Road.
The city council has thanked people for "bearing with it" while the new station is built.
The closure of Concorde Way will start on Monday, and is scheduled to last a year but could be longer if there are construction delays.
Cyclists and pedestrians will be diverted up Boiling Wells Lane, which runs through a working farm, and then along Muller Road.
The route then re-joins Concorde Way near Aldi on Petherbridge Way, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Councillor Don Alexander, council cabinet member for transport, said it was "exciting" that work on the station would start soon to provide a "valuable extra transport link".
"I would like to thank everyone for bearing with us throughout the temporary closure of Concorde Way," he said.
"I know it's a popular route for walking and cycling but it will all be worth it in the end, when we have a brand new railway station for everyone in the surrounding area to use."
'Inadequately implemented'
Ian Pond, chair of the Bristol Cycling Campaign, said about 1,000 people a day cycle along Concorde Way, and called on the council to reconsider the diversion route.
He said: "Opening the new railway station at Ashley Down is a really important part of providing local residents and commuters with better public transport options, and we fully support this.
"However, we consider that the official diversion has been rushed through and inadequately implemented, especially on Muller Road. This is a very busy road without bike lanes along this section.
"It is clear that many of the around 1,000 cyclists who use Concorde Way per day are going to ride on the road, especially those who are bike commuting.
"Inevitably, this means that the risk of incidents and injury during the closure will increase."