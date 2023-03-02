Horfield stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed outside a pub.
Police were called to Filton Avenue, Horfield, north Bristol, at 16:15 (GMT) on Tuesday where the victim was found with multiple knife wounds.
She was taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing, Avon and Somerset Police said.
David Sosa Saloman, 36, has now been charged with attempted murder.
He is further charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.
He appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was remanded into custody.
Mr Sosa Saloman will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 31 March.
