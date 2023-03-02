M5 traffic: Motorway closed after crash near Bristol
A motorway is closed after a tipper truck collided with an overhead gantry.
Police were called to the M5, near Bristol, at about 08:20 GMT, after the truck collided with the gantry sign in lane one of the southbound carriageway.
The truck is resting against the gantry and the motorway is closed in both directions between J17 for Bristol Airport and J18 for Avonmouth.
There have been no reported injuries, a spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said.
There is queueing traffic due to the collision from J17 A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) to J18 M49.
As a result of the crash, all other gantry signs across both carriageways have been affected.
Emergency services are in attendance and National Highways traffic officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
Long delays are expected.
