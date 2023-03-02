M5 traffic: Motorway closed after crash near Bristol
A motorway is closed after a tipper truck collided with an overhead gantry.
Police were called to the M5, near Bristol, at 08:20 GMT, after the tipper collided with the gantry sign in lane one of the southbound carriageway.
The back of the tipper is resting against the gantry and the motorway is shut in both directions between J17 for Bristol Airport and J18 for Avonmouth.
There have been no reported injuries, police said.
There is queueing traffic due to the collision from J17 A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) to J18 M49.
As a result of the crash, all other gantry signs across both carriageways have been affected.
Emergency services, including Avon and Somerset Police, are in attendance and National Highways traffic officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
Drivers are being delayed by more than a hour due to the closure.
