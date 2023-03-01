Tribute to "beautiful son" killed in River Avon crash
- Published
The family of a man who died after the car he was travelling in left the road and ended up in a river in Bristol have paid tribute to a "beautiful son".
Callum Norris, 23, was travelling in a car along York Road, Bedminster, in the early hours of 25 February when it went through railings and into the River Avon.
Mr Norris was taken to hospital but he later died.
His family said called him their "beautiful son taken too soon".
Two other occupants of the car also received medical attention after the incident.
In a statement his family said: "Our lives will never be the same. We are all heartbroken and we will love you always and forever."
"My beautiful son, taken too soon. Our lives will never be the same. We are all heartbroken and we will love you always and forever."
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the family during this difficult time."
They said the family are being offered support from a specially trained liaison officer.