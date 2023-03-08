South Gloucestershire Council revises traffic camera plan
- Published
A plan to install safety cameras at four different places has been slimmed down to just one location.
Following a consultation, South Gloucestershire Council officers have recommended a camera only on Kenmore Drive in Bristol.
The original plan included the Filton, Hambrook and Aztec West roundabouts.
The council now has to submit its application for the scheme to the Department for Transport. A decision could be made in the summer.
Kenmore Drive - close to Southmead Hospital - has a traffic restriction meaning motorists can only travel in one direction at certain times of the day, in a bid to stop rat-running.
The council said the scheme would issue traffic offence fines but explained it is more focused on promoting safety than making money from it.
The move comes as the council gains new powers to fine motorists for traffic offences.
The council said: "The use of camera enforcement is to achieve greater compliance with the existing restriction, not as a revenue raising exercise.
"Any locations, new or existing, where traffic enforcement cameras are proposed in the future will undergo a public consultation of at least six weeks before camera enforcement is implemented.
"The first six months of camera installation will see first time offences receive a warning letter only. After that PCNs will be issued £70, (reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days)."
