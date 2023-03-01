Olympic events-inspired fundraiser Charlotte Nichols gets MBE
- Published
A student who took part in 102 unofficial Olympic events to raise more than £185,000 for charity has been presented with an MBE.
Charlotte Nichols, 23, set them up with friend Stuart Bates in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).
Named "the Spennylympics", the events were in memory of Mr Bates' brother Spencer who died from the disease.
Ms Nicholls, a University of Bristol medicine student, said receiving her MBE was "an incredible experience".
Ms Nichols was presented with the honour by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle, but Mr Bates was unable to attend the investiture ceremony because of illness and will receive his MBE at a later date.
The duo took part in the challenge, which saw them complete a triathlon and marathon, as well as sports including pole vault and horse riding, over the 17 days of the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.
They originally set out to raise £10,000 it memory of Spencer, who died in 2011 of motor neurone disease, aged 49, but ended up achieving a much higher total.
"It was so special to meet the Princess Royal, especially as she is the royal patron of the MNDA," said Ms Nichols.
"It was a real shame not to have Stuart there with me, as we went through so much together to achieve this.
"It was really special to have my family there, though - I still can't quite believe that this is all real."
Ms Nichols was joined at the ceremony by her parents, Sally and Steve, and sister Ciara.
Mr Bates, a window cleaner from Abingdon, said his brother would be "incredibly proud".
"When I was with Spenny in the hospice we'd talk a lot about his fundraising for the MNDA, and I know he wanted us to carry that on," he said.
"To be able to do that is a great feeling."
