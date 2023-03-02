Former Nailsea and Backwell rugby captain to walk 105 miles
Former Nailsea and Backwell rugby player Tony Perfect is embarking on a 105-mile walk for charity.
He is set to start at Thornbury Rugby Club later, finishing on Saturday after visiting 36 rugby clubs.
Mr Perfect took on the challenge in memory of his friend Cheryl Reed, who died from cancer last year.
"I coached Cheryl and [her husband] Ian's son, Joe, and the couple were hugely supporting to our club," he said.
"She was a great supporter of [the charity] Sporting Family Change too, so I wanted to do something in her memory."
The trek, which will raise money for the charity, will finish at his old club Nailsea and Backwell RFC.
Ms Reed was a volunteer at the Bath-based organisation, which encourages people to make lifestyle changes to boost health and wellbeing.
Mr Perfect began training for the challenge at the start of the year.
"I decided just before Christmas we would do this...Cheryl had a great sense of fun, an amazing smile and personality. I have deep love [for her and Ian]," he said.
"I think I'm quite prepared mentally but it's the physical side of things that will be the challenge - and making sure my feet are okay."
His walk is being supported by 36 clubs, including Bristol Bears Rugby, Keynsham Rugby and Cleeve RFC.
Former Bath Rugby player Jimmy Deane, who set up the charity in 2014, will join Mr Perfect for part of the walk.
"We are really grateful [to him]. As a charity we are privileged to support children, young people and adults," he said.
"Despite our name, it's really not about being super sporty or super fit - it's about bringing people together from all walks of life, having fun and meeting new people."
Mr Perfect has so far raised over £1,000 and is hoping the walk will help reach his target of £1,500 by the weekend.