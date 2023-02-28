Project helps Bristol mums re-enter the workplace
A project helping unemployed mothers return to the workplace is aiming to support even greater numbers of women.
The Women's Work Lab, based in Bristol, offers free training courses to women who are struggling to find paid work after having children.
Classroom training is combined with a work placement, career coaching and mentoring.
The project, in its third year, aims to help up to 120 women in the next 12 months and is looking for new clients.
The courses are being rolled out in Bristol, South Gloucestershire, North Somerset and Bath and the next one starts at the end of April.
Single parent Sarah from Yate said she decided to sign up with the Women's Work Lab after struggling to find paid work that fit around the school run.
After spending 4 years bringing up her daughter when she was made redundant, Sarah said trying to get another paid job was a difficult process.
"I was just being a mum and surviving life I think... it wasn't easy.
"I have amazing family and friends, they got me through it. I just did everything I could to make my daughter proud."
Sarah said she was encouraged by her brother to apply for a course with the Women's Work Lab after he spotted an advert for the scheme.
"It opened my eyes... It took me a bit [of a while] to apply for it because my confidence was absolutely rock bottom.
"After completing a 12-week-course in July, I managed to get a job in September.
"I just went in, and was really honest - saying I can do it, I just need a chance."
She now works for a quarry-related firm, processing invoices and accounts.
With her first pay cheque Sarah bought her daughter a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.
She said being able to do so "meant so much" to her.
Camilla Rigby, the co-founder of Women's Work Lab, said Sarah's story was a common one.
"I think it's worth saying that we see mums like Sarah a lot, who have got so much potential, especially past experience.
"Their confidence has been knocked for various different reasons and we very much see our role [as being] to help build our mums back up again, but also to give them the space to recognise how brilliant they are.
"It takes our 'programme mums' over 12 weeks for them to start to realise that they've got a lot [to offer].
"It's just about how to communicate that."
Four of the training courses in Bristol, Bath and South Gloucestershire are in partnership with Bath College and two North Somerset programmes are being supported by North Somerset Council.
