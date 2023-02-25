Man dies after car leaves road and ends up in River Avon
- Published
A man has died after the car he was travelling in left the road and ended up in a river in Bristol.
The man, in his 20s, was among three people who were in the car when it crashed through railings and entered the River Avon in York Road, Bedminster, in the early hours of Saturday.
The other occupants have received medical attention.
Police said officers were establishing how the vehicle ended up in the water.
A spokeswoman said Avon and Somerset Police was "making a mandatory referral regarding this incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct".
Police did not specify the reason behind the referral to the IOPC.
Forces must refer certain incidents to the watchdog, for example where there has been a death or a serious injury following police contact.
The force spokeswoman added a pursuit of the car did not take place.
She added: "The next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."
Road closures were in place along York Road, Coronation Road and Clarence Road while emergency services responded.
York Road and White House Street remain closed.