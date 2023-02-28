Woman jailed after kicking Bristol riot police
- Published
A woman who kicked officers and threw wood at them during a riot in Bristol has been jailed.
Indigo Bond, of Fishponds, Bristol pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced to 20 months in prison.
Footage from officers' body worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phones showed the 21-year-old attacking officers and using abusive language.
She is the 31st person to be sentenced in connection with the riot after a Kill the Bill protest on 21 March 2021.
Judges have imposed prison sentences of 96 years and four months in total for the 31 people to date.
Bond had been consuming alcohol on College Green in the hours before the riot.
Sentencing her on 24 February, Judge James Patrick said she had been at the forefront of the disorder and was aggressive throughout the riot.
Det Supt James Riccio said: "The compelling visual evidence gathered against her was collated in a painstaking review of thousands of hours of video footage and has led to today's sentencing.
"More than 30 people have now been sentenced following the riot almost two years ago and we continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of more people appearing in court in the weeks and months ahead."
Avon and Somerset Police reminded the public court proceedings following the riot were ongoing and there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could be prejudicial and prevent those individuals from having a right to fair trial.
