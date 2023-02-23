First look inside fire damaged Bristol's We The Curious
A multi-million pound repair project is continuing at a science attraction in Bristol after it was seriously damaged in a fire.
A fire started at Bristol's We The Curious on 9 April after birds damaged a solar panel on the roof causing an electrical fault and fire.
Thousands of litres of water were used to put out the fire causing significant damage.
The building remains closed with plans it could reopen by January 2024.
Previously the science museum had said it may reopen this year but the extent of the damage means reopening has been pushed back.
Chief executive officer Donna Speed said: "Everyone has been working all out to reopen We The Curious for the coming summer.
"Unfortunately, we now know that this isn't going to be possible with a repair project of this scope and complexity.
"It is disappointing, but also a great reminder that We The Curious is more than just a wonderful venue - it's the people, the joy of connecting and exploring ideas together."
As part of the refurbishment the second floor of the Grade II-listed building has been gutted and stripped back to the concrete and steel because of the extensive water damage.
Four new heat pumps, each weighing about a tonne, have been installed, as has a new roof and the building has been rewired.
All exhibits have been shut down and placed under protective covers as repairs progress.
Over the next few months, activities on site will include major repair work to restore the second floor, with a new raised access floor being installed, new electrics and mechanical items, and new metal frame ceilings and plaster boarding.
The ground and first floor will also undergo extensive redecoration, because of the water damage to both levels.
New solar panels will be installed on the roof, which will generate 12% of the building's energy - triple what the previous array provided.
Since the fire, staff have been taking activities into schools and communities across Bristol.