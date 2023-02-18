Man charged with raping girl under 16 in Bristol
A man has been charged with two counts of raping a girl under the age of 16.
Curtis Otley, 19, of Stockwood, was arrested on 16 February and has been held in custody ahead of an appearance at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.
Avon and Somerset Police said they had carried out investigations following the arrest at a property in Stockwood, south Bristol.
Officers are conducting patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the community, a spokesperson added.
